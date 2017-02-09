Celebrate Valentine's Day with a candelit dinner at Waffle House

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Waffle House probably isn’t the first place that comes to mind for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.
But that’s exactly what the 24-hour breakfast provider is doing on February 14. Waffle House locations across the country, including three in the Charlotte area, are accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day.
According to Waffle House, a reservation includes white tablecloths, “truckloads” of candles, special menus, as well as all of the old reliable favorites.
Charlotte area Waffle Houses accepting Valentine’s Day reservations
Concord — 9800 Weddington Road
Fort Mill — 1014 Regent Parkway
Huntersville — 14106 Statesville Road
