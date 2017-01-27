Chimney Rock welcomes new groundhog for Groundhog Day

(Photo: Asheville Citizen-Times)

ASHEVILLE - Groundhog Day does have an ending after all.

Nibbles the Groundhog at the WNC Nature Center and Grady the Groundhog at Chimney Rock State Park had for many years been the official Feb. 2 Groundhog Day prognosticators.

Both groundhogs died last year, leaving large paw prints that will be hard to fill.

The Nature Center will not hold a groundhog celebration this year, while Chimney Rock will celebrate with a new groundhog, Greta.

According to folklore, made mainstream in 1887 by the legendary marmot meteorologist Punxsutawney Phil, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, if a groundhog emerges from hibernation hole Feb. 2 and does not see his or her shadow, there will be an early spring. If the groundhog sees a shadow, it is an ominous sign of six more cold weeks of winter.

Nibbles had taken on the weighty responsibility at the Nature Center for many years, helped by “celebrity” groundhog interpreters such as former Asheville Mayor Terry Bellamy and actress Andie MacDowell.

Nibbles died in the fall of old age.

“The good news is that she had a really long, productive life. She was 12. In nature, living to 3 or 4 is a really long life. Most don’t make it that long. With human care, 7 or 8 is considered a good long life,” said Eli Strull, education specialist.

The Nature Center, which is home to many native animals such as red wolves, otters and black bears, also has ambassador, or educational, animals that are non-releasable because they are permanently injured or are imprinted on humans.

Nibbles had been raised as a pet and imprinted on the family, so that she had no survival skills and could not live without human care, Strull said. She arrived at the Nature Center at age 3.

“We don’t have the ability to have a groundhog this year, so we will not have a groundhog celebration this year,” Strull said.

Grady the Groundhog, the official animal ambassador at Chimney Rock State Park in Rutherford County, died last March of lymphoma, said Chimney Rock attraction education manager Emily Walker. The park’s Groundhog Day event began 12 years ago.

Greta the Groundhog will take over prognostication duties. Greta’s mother was shot and she was raised by a family until she imprinted on them, Walker said.

At 10:30 a.m. Greta, who will be introduced as a friend of Grady’s, will emerge from Grady’s Discovery Den to look for her shadow. Educators will then discuss the life of a groundhog and other live animal ambassadors including birds of prey, reptiles, and amphibians. There will also be crafts for children.

The park, which is usually closed Wednesdays and Thursdays in the winter, will open for the event, with free admission.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the three-month forecast for February-April in Asheville has a chance of being warmer than average, and having below normal precipitation.

“There’s always an element of sadness when an animal passes,” Strull said. “But there is also a joy to remember that Nibbles was able to be an animal ambassador that people don’t usually get to see in a safe way.”

If you go

The 12th annual Grady's Groundhog Day event will be 10:30-noon Feb. 2. at Chimney Rock State Park. Admission is free. The park will be open for the event only. Visit www.chimneyrockpark.com.

