Christmas music begins playing 24/7 on SiriusXM

Halloween screams have barely been silenced, but holiday cheer is already taking over.

Get ready to do the Jingle Bell Rock.

SiriusXM starts airing 24/7 Christmas music on two radio stations at noon Wednesday, Nov. 1. The seasonal songs will continue airing every day through Dec. 30.

Channel 70 -- known as Holly -- plays “contemporary holiday music as well as traditional favorites, including songs by Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, Josh Groban, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Brian Setzer, Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, Meghan Trainor, Michael Buble, Sam Smith and Mariah Carey,” according to SiriusXM.

Over on channel 4, Holiday Traditions cranks out Christmas tunes from the ‘40s through ‘60s from Andy Williams, Nat “King” Cole and more.

As the holiday season progresses, SiriusXM adds more Christmas channels to their lineup.

Navidad (channel 785) begins Monday, Nov. 27 at noon and continues through Sunday, Jan. 7 at 3 a.m. Navidad features contemporary Latin holiday music and with traditional classics, including Jose Feliciano, Fania All-Stars, Gloria Estefan, Marco Antonio Solis, El Gran Combo and Tito El Bambino.

Country Christmas (channel 58) begins Monday, Dec. 4 at noon and continues through Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 3 a.m. It features a mix of country Christmas music from contemporary and classic country artists like Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, and Willie Nelson.

Holiday Soul (channel 49) begins Monday, Dec. 4 at noon and continues through Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 3 a.m. It features classic soul and Motown holiday music from the ‘60s and ‘70s as well as R&B from the ‘80s and ‘90s including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Luther Vandross, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, Dionne Warwick, The Four Tops, The Supremes, The O’Jays, James Brown, The Temptations, Lou Rawls and Toni Braxton.

Radio Hanukkah (channel 77) begins Tuesday, Dec. 12 at noon and continues through Thursday, Dec. 21 at 3 a.m. It features an extensive collection of Hanukkah-themed music, including contemporary, traditional and children’s selections as well as daily reflections and prayers related to the holiday.

Holiday Pops (channel 76) begins Saturday, Dec. 24 at noon and continues through Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 3 a.m. It features classical Christmas carols and other holiday favorites by the greatest classical musicians of all-time, including the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Boston Pops, Luciano Pavarotti, The New York Philharmonic, King’s College Choir and Thomas Hampson.

New Year’s Nation (channel 4) begins Saturday, Dec. 30 at noon and continues through Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 3 a.m. It features the ultimate soundtrack to New Year’s Eve parties around the country and will feature the biggest, upbeat party hits from genres across SiriusXM’s music platform.

