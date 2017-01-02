CLT Christmas light display raised 68K pounds in food donations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Balls of light hanging up and down Hillside Avenue in Charlotte have become a beacon of hope over the past few years.

It started seven years ago.

“A neighbor hung a ball in her tree that she had gotten from her father,” Anne Schmitt explained.



Local teenager Mason Schmitt came up with the idea to use the popular lights display as a way to give back.

The Hillside Holiday Hunger Drive was an opportunity for community members to drive down Hillside Avenue in Charlotte and enjoy the light display, get some hot chocolate and donate food items for Loaves & Fishes.

Schmitt, came up with the idea of collecting food as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award for 2012.

“I thought since so many people were already coming this way it would be easy to make it a food drive,” said Schmitt.

She and her neighbors stand outside every night, collecting canned goods and cash donations.

"So many people came this year, they typically raise 22-thousand pounds of food. This year, people donated almost 68-thousand pounds of food for the loaves and fishes pantry."

“This year we were just blown away,” Anne said.

Blown away by the spirit of a neighborhood and the generosity of the community to turn something dazzling into something downright beautiful.

Copyright 2016 WCNC