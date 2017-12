GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- The Christmas season is a business boomer with gifts flying off the shelves but members at East Baptist Church in Gastonia are volunteering instead of receiving, at the 17th annual "Christmas Feast."

The event featured 1,200 chicken quarters, 300 pounds of pork butts, all the sides and more volunteers than you can count!

"It's awesome, it's a blessing," said one lady.

"It's the season of giving," said a volunteer.

It's a big party of sorts, celebrating Jesus' birthday and a time to bring the community together.

"It's a lot of work but it's well worth it," said Deacon, Steve Cooper. "It's our annual outreach program. We serve the community, we serve the Lord."

More than 2,100 hotplates are passed out with every child leaving with a toy and every family leaving with a box of groceries.

"We all go through hard times, have difficulty in our lives but I've found that at this time of year, a lot of people volunteer who you'd never expect," said a church member.

Cooper says the serving continues all night, ending on Christmas day at 12 p.m.

© 2017 WCNC.COM