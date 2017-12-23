Last-minute holiday shoppers pack local mall for 'Super Saturday'

Photo by Brandon Goldner/NBC Charlotte. (Photo: WCNC)

CONCORD, N.C. -- More than 126 million people are expected to pack shopping centers throughout the country during "Super Saturday," the last full Saturday before Christmas.

The National Retail Federation said more than half of customers nationwide planned to hit stores this weekend.

Concord Mills said tens of thousands of people packed the shopping center leading the parking lot to reach 100 percent capacity.

“Parking was just so hard to do," Kismet Rideau said. "It is really crazy. I’ve been to this mall before, but I’ve never seen this many people here.”

