NC city cancels July 4th events due to violent threats

HAMLET, N.C. -- A North Carolina city has canceled all of its July 4th events due to "heightened security concerns."

Downtown Hamlet posted on its Facebook page, saying the planned festivities have been canceled.

Hamlet Police told NBC Charlotte that the city had received numerous threats of violence tied to a homicide that took place last week. On June 28, 20-year-old Tierrell Martin was shot and killed at a convenience store in Hamlet, according to a report from the Richmond County Daily Journal.

Police did not comment specifically on the gangs affiliated with the threats.

Police say the homicide and the threats are both under an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-582-2551.

