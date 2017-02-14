No shame in Single Awareness Day!

We've given a lot of love to Valentine's Day, but millions of people choose to celebrate another beloved holiday every year on February 14... Single Awareness Day!
So for those of you who don't have that special someone right now, you're not alone! There is nothing wrong with being single and Valentine's Day is no reason not to celebrate.
If you find yourself feeling blue, buy yourself some chocolate and flowers and enjoy the best #WhyImSingle Tweets! They'll either make you feel better about yourself or help you realize that you're not alone... Enjoy! And happy Single Awareness Day!
I never forwarded those chain messages in 8th grade #WhyImSingle— Teresa Ianniello (@teresaa_i) February 8, 2017
#WhyImSingle when I was dating my ex I brought him over to meet my parents and my dad pretended to rob us to see if he would protect me— G (@babyrosedagger) February 11, 2015
#WhyImSingle he lives in my imagination pic.twitter.com/nNQNzyFNsL— Rosanna (@annasoReta) February 8, 2017
"That's the cat's side of the bed" #whyimsingle— Lara Maierhofer (@laramhofer) February 14, 2017
#WhyImSingle a relationship would really cut into the time i spend watching tv and sobbing— kate (@marywinetoss) February 8, 2017
I never met a boy singing karaoke at a ski lodge on New Year's Eve that coincidentally went to the same high school as me #whyimsingle— eliza bRADford (@_elizabRADford) February 8, 2017
I recently convinced a group of people that I wore a diaper while driving to Texas so I didn't have to stop as much.— The People's Tramp (@FeliciaRose) February 8, 2017
#whyimsingle
Idk why I always find myself completely sober & dancing around to the Mamma Mia soundtrack alone in my apartment on a weekday #whyimsingle— the D (@dippythesquid) February 3, 2017
One time I told a girl she was beautiful, and after she responded with thank you, I said, "ya I've been watching you a lot." #WhyImSingle— Ring By Spring (@ringbyspringlu) February 11, 2015
I don't know how to respond to compliments. A guy once told me my hair looked nice & I responded, "thanks, I grew it" #whyimsingle— Amanda (@watupamanda) October 9, 2013
Me flirting:— Cora Christine (@corachristine_) February 3, 2017
Them: "you're pretty"
Me: "I really dig your beard but do you ever get food stuck in it?" #whyimsingle
I love hawaiian pizza. I love the fact that the acidity and sweetness of the pineapple compliments the savory taste of Pizza #whyimsingle— Ginnel Lamzon (@Gintertainment) February 2, 2017
#WhyImSingle Every time I get a pair of socks from my drawer I pull them apart from the ball with both arms and pretend they are numchucks— Gabriela Fonseca (@D4rvulia) January 28, 2017
I just cried while watching the first episode of "Planet Earth" because the herd of caribou was so beautifully large. #whyimsingle— Marie Pinto (@MariePintoBean) February 14, 2017
My boyfriend and I work out at the same gym - he doesn't know he is my boyfriend yet.. #whyimsingle— Virginia Bubke (@VBubke) February 14, 2017
You can get married at @Jack_Astors today for $1.99, I'm going to bring my tinder date there and suggest we do something crazy #whyimsingle— Kelsey Marie (@youlikekelsey) February 14, 2017
