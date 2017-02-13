The most popular Valentine's Day gifts in the Carolinas

Popular gifts for Valentine's Day include chocolates and flowers. (Photo: Thinkstock)

With Valentine’s Day less than 24 hours away, significant others have their eyes set on a number of sweet gifts to exchange with their partners.

So, what’s the most popular gift in the Carolinas? According to a recent survey from Offers.com, it depends on where you live. If you’re south of the state line, the most popular Valentine’s Day gift is a diamond stud necklace. For women in North Carolina, lingerie was tops.

The top gifts in North Carolina, as determined by the study are as follows: lingerie, teddy bears, gummy bears, bouquets, and chocolate diamond rings. In South Carolina, it was diamond necklaces, chocolates, gold diamond rings, roses, and teddy bears.

With the romantic holiday falling in the middle of the week this year, nearly half of Americans are spending the night at home. Approximately 45-percent of those polled say they’ll spend Valentine’s Day at home. Thirty percent say they’ll have dinner out, and just six percent will enjoy a movie.

This study was completed by analyzing hundreds of gift related keywords based on the percentage increase in search volume in February versus the rest of the year, and weighed by total volume of searches according to Google search data.

Copyright 2017 WCNC