Thomas Davis, Harris Teeter team up to deliver 2,000 Thanksgiving meals

(Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's just over two weeks until Thanksgiving and many people in the Charlotte area don’t know if they’ll have a meal.

Thanks to Thomas Davis and Harris Teeter, 2,000 families won’t have to worry.

Davis said Thanksgiving is one of his favorite holidays and he wants to make sure other people have the same good memories.

“There’s a lot of families that don’t get to enjoy that same luxury,” Davis said.

That’s where his foundation comes in. Teamed up with Harris Teeter, they put together 2,000 dinner bags to handed out to families in need by Second Harvest Food Bank. Each bag has enough food to provide for a family of four.

“There are going to be a lot smiles on a lot of faces being provided by some of the things that we’re doing here today,” Davis said.

Second Harvest Food Bank works to eliminate hunger year round. Last year, it distributed over 54 million pounds of food.

“I just don’t think that anyone in a nation as fortunate and as rich as we are should be wondering where their next meal is coming from,” CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank Kay Carter said.

In the area, Second Harvest Food Bank serves over 500,000 people are at or below the poverty line. Carter said the goal this month is to distribute more than 4.5 million pounds of food.

“We need food donations. We need financial donations, and we need volunteers,” Carter said.

To find out how to help visit here.

© 2017 WCNC.COM