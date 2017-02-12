UNCC's orchids are the perfect Valentine's Day gift

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- If you want to buy flowers for your sweetheart but don't like spending money on something that will die in a few days, we have just the floral treat for you.

UNCC-Charlotte's greenhouse is selling orchids for Valentine's Day.

The director of the school's botanical garden says some of the orchids being sold are easy to maintain and range in price from $10 to $40.

"Don't love these plants to death," UNCC's Jeff Gillman says. "Just give them that water once a week, once every two weeks - just keep them in a bathroom where the steam from the shower is going to keep them watered. You'll have to water then once every two to three weeks because these plants really like to have a bit of neglect."

The UNCC greenhouse on Craver Drive will be open for sales Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WCNC