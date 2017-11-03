Visit Busch Gardens' Christmas Town for $15!

Clock tower at Busch Gardens decorated in Christmas lights in Williamsburg, Virginia. (Photo: Williamsburg Vacations)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Now this is a bargain, but for a limited time only!

From now until Nov. 6, you can purchase single-day tickets for Busch Gardens Williamsburg Christmas Town for just $15!

Yes, you heard right. $15.

However, that excludes Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets for those days range from $20 to $25.

Again, the special sale will end on Monday, Nov. 6.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets and for more information.

