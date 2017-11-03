Visit Busch Gardens' Christmas Town for $15!

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Now this is a bargain, but for a limited time only!
From now until Nov. 6, you can purchase single-day tickets for Busch Gardens Williamsburg Christmas Town for just $15!
Yes, you heard right. $15.
However, that excludes Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets for those days range from $20 to $25.
Again, the special sale will end on Monday, Nov. 6.
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets and for more information.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs