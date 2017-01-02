Rain, more cars could cause slow commute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It’s a rainy start to the new year, with more expected Tuesday.

“We have a weather system coming up from the southwest. We had one batch of rain that came through this morning that gave us about an inch of rain and another batch coming through overnight into tomorrow morning, probably bring us another inch of rain,” explained meteorologist John Wendel.

Holidays travelers at Charlotte Douglas, anxious to get home, sat through delays and even some cancelations.

“They were just like sorry, weather. And they are not reimbursing for a hotel or anything, so that was great,” explained Megan Hofferth after her flight to Springfield, Missouri was canceled.

“Just going to stay at a friend’s place and leave tomorrow morning,” Michael Weimer added.

Drivers on the road may experience similar headaches.

A slippery morning commute back to school and work Tuesday is expected with two inches of rain is in the forecast.

“If you’re traveling I would not go in the morning I would probably hold off until late morning, early afternoon. It will get much better,” Wendel said.

And then later this week that rain could turn to snow.

Drivers should know the heaviest rain could come around 6 Tuesday morning and should clear out by the afternoon.

