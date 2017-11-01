Home Depot volunteers give back to Charlotte Vietnam veteran

(Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As part of their Celebration of Service, several Home Depot Volunteers rebuilt an Air Force Veteran's deck Wednesday.

The $3,500 project was freely given to Vietnam veteran Richard Moore.

"It's special because these are ordinary people," said Moore. "You can feel them caring."

Moore served eight years in the Air Force and helped to maintain jets during the war effort. He says he and his wife will enjoy music and wine on their new deck.

"I'm very grateful," Moores said. "Just loving it!"

Vincent Kobera, a Home Depot Store Manager, said it is a privilege to give back to those who have served us all.

"It's just our way of giving back to the Veterans and saying thank you for all they've done and sacrificed over the years."

Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has invested approximately $213 million in veteran-related projects. Several other projects are planned in the Charlotte area leading up to Veteran's Day on November 11.

