Homeless family gifted home for holidays
We brought you the story yesterday of a local mother receiving one year's rent and tons of donations to provide a new home for her family. They've been living in hotels for years, but today she surprised her three sons with the home they've always wanted.
WCNC 8:22 PM. EST December 23, 2016
