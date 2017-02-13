K-9 Photo Shoot With Officer Will Melt Your Heart

INDIANA (WXIA) -- Are these two not the cutest partners you've ever seen? We sure think so.

Indiana State Parks posted these photos on their Facebook page and, of course, they were very popular.

Officer Levi Knach and his K-9 companion, Kenobi (I know! So cute!), work in DNR Law Enforcement for the Indiana State Parks Department.

Although the photo shoot turned out quite successful, there were a few more photos that prove this pup definitely loves his partner.

Here is a professional and official-looking photo that Kenobi and Knach posed for; a very handsome duo.

And here are some of the candid shots that captured the bond that these two clearly share.

I know, so cute right?

According to The Dodo, '"[Officer Knach] and Kenobi constantly train for the unfortunate situations of locating missing persons, locating evidence from criminal activity, and detecting illegal taken wildlife.' DNR Corporal Rodney Clear told The Dodo. 'He is a true example of a leader and servant.'"

What a great crime-fighting duo. Keep doing great work.

