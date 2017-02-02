Late daughter's letters bring comfort to mom

(WALB) -- A mother mourning the loss of her teenage daughter is now remembering her through a series of notes written before her death.

The words "Open when you're feeling lonely" mark the start of one of 25 letters 16-year-old Macy Mathis wrote for her mother on her birthday.

Cindy Mathis would never expect that the reason she was feeling alone was because her teenage daughter had died in a car accident.

"She really helped me out in a lot of ways that I didn't realize until after she passed," said Mathis.

Before Macy died, Cindy had only opened three of those messages.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2kZ1jPt

Copyright 2017 WALB