Late daughter's letters bring comfort to mom

A series of letters written as a birthday gift have turned into something much for Cindy Mathis after the tragic death of her 16-year-old daughter.

NBC - WALB , WCNC 5:07 PM. EST February 02, 2017

(WALB) -- A mother mourning the loss of her teenage daughter is now remembering her through a series of notes written before her death.

The words "Open when you're feeling lonely" mark the start of one of 25 letters 16-year-old Macy Mathis wrote for her mother on her birthday.

Cindy Mathis would never expect that the reason she was feeling alone was because her teenage daughter had died in a car accident. 

"She really helped me out in a lot of ways that I didn't realize until after she passed," said Mathis.

Before Macy died, Cindy had only opened three of those messages. 

