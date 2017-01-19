Late fee? No prob: Check covers library books 40 years later

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Apparent heroin found in grocery store parking lot
-
Couple devastated over lost engagement ring
-
1 dead, 2 injured in Rock Hill shooting
-
National Popcorn Day 2017
-
What was that loud boom?
-
Watch: Carolina Panther Greg Olsen on Charlotte Today
-
More possible TB cases in Rock Hill
-
Brother dies shielding sister
More Stories
-
Apparent heroin found in Harris Teeter parking lotJan 18, 2017, 10:29 p.m.
-
Overturned cement truck blocks Lancaster HighwayJan 19, 2017, 7:21 a.m.
-
2 TB screenings come back positiveJan 18, 2017, 10:06 p.m.