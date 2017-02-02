Letter shows a neighbor's love

(WLEX/NBC News) -- While the nation is engaged in an often divisive debate about immigration, a woman in Kentucky wanted to make sure everyone felt welcome in her corner of the country.

Jessica Basham has lived next door to Hasam Hamban, a Palestinian immigrant, for three years.

They had seen each other and even exchanged a few friendly gestures, but they had never exchanged a word.

"When you've lived next to somebody for three years and you haven't even spoken to them, it kind of is one of those things where you start wondering 'What am I doing wrong?'" she says.

So Basham took it upon herself to make sure her neighbor knew he was welcome in the neighborhood.

She grabbed some paper, picked up a pen and wrote him a letter.

"It brought tears to my eyes," Hamban said.

Hamban said he has lived in the United States for ten years, but no one ever reached out to him the way Basham did with her letter.

Source: http://bit.ly/2jCWfyp

Copyright 2017 WLEX