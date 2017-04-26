Life Hack: Preventing ice cream messes

A NetBase social media study that analyzed mentions online says that chocolate is the most popular flavor. (Photo: Mitchell’s Ice Cream)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- When the summer heat is on, there’s no better way to cool off than a big scoop of ice cream or a delicious popsicle, but they can be messy especially in little hands. Here are some ways you can prevent messes:

For ice cream: Before you scoop your favorite ice cream into a sugar cone that might have a hole at the bottom, put a mini marshmallow in it. The marshmallow will stop the leaky ice cream from dripping and give you a little extra treat at the end of your cone.

For popsicles: To stop a popsicle from melting on your little one’s hands, put a cupcake liner at the end of the stick. You can slice a hole in it, and then slide it right through. The liner will catch the popsicle drippings and keep your kid’s hands from getting sticky and stained.

