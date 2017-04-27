Life Hacks: Painting

(Photo: Gary Houlder, Gary Houlder)

If you’re considering sprucing up your paint color for spring, we know it can be messy business. There are few common household items you can use to take the “pain” out of painting.

Don’t like the smell of paint? There’s an easy fix for that! Just add one tablespoon of vanilla extract. It won’t affect the paint and it will make your home smell great.

To avoid messy cleanup, use a plastic bag over your paint tray.

Place a rubber band around the center of your paint can and you can use it to wipe off your brush.

Finally, wrap wet brushes in a plastic bag or aluminum to keep them from drying out.

© 2017 WCNC.COM