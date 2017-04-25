Life Hacks: Pool noodles aren't just for the pool

WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The pool noodle is no longer just a summertime essential, it’s actually one of the most useful tools in your house.

NBC Charlotte’s Brooke Katz has a few creative ways to use it beyond the pool.

Did you know you can use a pool noodle to help organize your closet? Just cut the noodle into a shorter size and stick it inside boots to keep them stand up straight.

A pool noodle can also be used to protect the car. Cut the noodle in half lengthwise and then attach the pieces to the walls in the garage. This will help avoid damaging the car doors when opening them.

And if parents are worried about a toddler rolling out of the bed, use a pool noodle to make sure they don’t. Tuck the noodle under the fitted sheet to create a barrier around the bed. Now if the toddler rolls, the noodle will stop them without hurting them.

