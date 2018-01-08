Life Time Fitness removes cable news from TVs

Photo: Life Time Fitness Facebook

If you work out at Life Time Fitness you may notice a change to the TVs you watch inside the health club chain.

The gym has 127 locations nationwide, including one in Folsom and another in Roseville, and says they have made the decision to remove the national cable network news stations from their facilities across the board.

But why? Life Time says because they got "significant member feedback and our commitment to provide family oriented environments free of consistency negative or politically charged content."

The posted their full statement on Jan. 4 via Twitter:

Our perspective on the recent tv programming change in our clubs. pic.twitter.com/r81EQFjZdE — Life Time (@lifetimefitness) January 4, 2018

Comments online vary-- some are thrilled about the changes as they see this change as a benefit while others are upset that the gym is censoring and prohibiting their ability to watch the news.

© 2018 WFAA-TV