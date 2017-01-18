Marine loses ring for fiancé who saved him

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- A Rock Hill couple is devastated after a surprise proposal at the Biltmore went awry. The ring was lost on the grounds and has still not been found.

The couple sat down with NBC Charlotte’s Savannah Levins Wednesday and explained the ring means so much more than anyone realizes.

“When I got out of the Marine Corps, I went through some dark years,” Daniel Frye said. “I went through so many jobs-- I’ve slept in cars.”

Daniel says when he met his now-fiancé Lauren Williams, his life changed.

Struggling emotionally from two deployments, Daniel says Lauren saved him in every sense of the word.

“He just started getting his life together after being out of the Marines, going through what he went through,” Lauren said.

So Daniel saved every extra dollar he made to buy her dream engagement ring.

“It was so self-gratifying,” he said, fighting tears. “It was the first thing I bought with my own hard-earned money.”

He planned the proposal to the tee. He’d pop the question at the Biltmore, where Lauren had always dreamed of going.

He arranged for all their friends and family to be there. He hired a photographer to capture the magical moment.

But that moment never came.

A few minutes into their tour of the estate, Daniel realized the ring had fallen out of his pocket.

“I felt like I was chained to a wall watching someone hurt-- someone I love,” he said. “That’s the best way to describe it. I felt so helpless.”

After two weeks and every attempt to find the ring, it’s still missing. They filed a police report and scoured the estate several times. They believe it may have been stolen.

NBC Charlotte shared their story first on Facebook. The post was met mostly with support, but others criticized the couple for being shallow.

“To say that is just heartless,” Daniel said, breaking into tears. “I’ve been deployed twice, I’ve seen things no one should ever see.”

“Trust me, I know there are way more important things in the world. I just want to be able to put that ring on her finger and see that glow. That’s the only thing I feel like I was robbed of.”

They say it’s not about the money they lost. The ring can eventually be replaced.

But this was more than just a ring.

When they lost it, they lost a piece of Daniel, the tough marine Lauren said she’d never seen cry until that day.

“It was symbolic of everything he’s overcome and what we’ve overcome together,” she said. “It means the world to us.”

The couple has offered a $1,000 reward for anyone who returns the ring to them. They said they will not press charges, they just want it back.

They say anyone who wants to return it anonymously can ship it to NBC Charlotte:

1001 Wood Ridge Center Drive

Charlotte, NC 28217

Copyright 2016 WCNC