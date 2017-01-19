National Popcorn Day: Fun facts about the delicious snack

No surprise here. A large bucket of popcorn at the movies cost us $8 dollars. Researchers say that popcorn probably costs less than $1 to make. Theaters get away with it because there’s no competition. Best advice for saving: skip the popcorn. (Photo: file)

Perhaps the most versatile of all snack foods, popcorn has been an American staple for decades.

Despite being most commonly associated with cinemas and sporting events, over 70 percent of popcorn is consumed at home, and the United States leads the world in both production and consumption.

Since Thursday is National Popcorn Day, here are some fun facts about the popular snack!

Did you know? Popcorn comes in two distinct shapes: the mushroom and snowflake?

352,028,160: The minimum number of popped kernels needed to make a popcorn trail from New York City to Los Angeles.

Orville Redenbacher, perhaps the most famous popcorn popper of all time, began growing his own popcorn in 1944.

Americans consume 16 billion quarts of popcorn annually.

Long-lasting: According to Groupon, exploration of ancient Peruvian tombs turned up kernels that are still poppable, proving that popcorn can last for millennia.

Popcorn comes in many flavors, from classic butter and kettle-cooked to gourmet flavors including caramel and chocolate.

