NC woman wins $10K, $1M scratch off lottery tickets in same day

WRAL (NBC) , WCNC 1:29 PM. EDT November 01, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL-NBC) — A Wake Forest woman won big money twice on Monday, scratching off two North Carolina lottery tickets worth $10,000 and $1 million.

Kimberly Morris thought she was having a good day when she bought a $4 million Diamond Dazzler ticket at the Harris Teeter on Brodgen Woods Drive in Wake Forest and won $10,000.

On her way home, she stopped at the Quality Food Mart on Durham Road in Raleigh and bought another ticket.

The second ticket netted her one of the game's six $1 million prizes.

Copyright 2017 WRAL (NBC)


