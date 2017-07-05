One tank trips: Explore the Upstate in Greenville

(Photo: Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Just over 100 miles down I-85 from Charlotte is Greenville, South Carolina, which is still somewhat of a hidden gem despite gaining national headlines lately.

Kids will go wild over the Greenville Zoo, which has lions, giraffes, and even some adorable leopard cubs that were born in April. While the cubs aren’t on display just yet, there is a video monitor at the exhibit that will allow you to see them inside their den as they continue to grow and play.

For nature lovers, there’s Falls Park. Located in Greenville’s historic West End, Falls Park is an oasis inside the city, loaded with beautiful trails and gardens. And feel free to bring Fido along with the family.

“Downtown is great,” said AAA’s Tiffany Wright. “Hotels, restaurants, and if you’re a dog person like I am, it’s so pet-friendly.”

