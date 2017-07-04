One tank trips: Race away to Randolph County

The North Carolina Zoo is home to over 1,000 animals and is the largest walk-through zoo in the world.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Get ready to walk on the wild side, where kids can get close up with hundreds of animals.

Just about 70 miles away from the Queen City lies Randolph County. From mom and dad to the kids, there’s something for everyone in this central Carolina community.

The North Carolina Zoo is home to over 1,000 animals and is the largest walk-through zoo in the world.

Time to cool off! See 6 elephants in their habitat at @NCZoo. #LoveNCZoo pic.twitter.com/F7rSc2Y18m — Visit North Carolina (@VisitNC) June 15, 2017

The kids will love the North Carolina Zoo. You’ll want to pack some comfy shoes for your trek, as the zoo is home to more than 1,600 animals! And for NASCAR lovers, racing’s royalty, the Petty family, calls Randleman home. Stop by the Richard Petty Museum to see artifacts from one of stock car racing’s founding families.

The Richard Petty Museum just outside Randleman in Level Cross features artifacts and memorabilia from the career of stock car racing Richard Petty, who holds the NASCAR record with 200 career victories. (Photo: Getty Images)

If your passion is pottery, you must stop by Seagrove, the handmade pottery capital of the United States. And if you long for the great outdoors, you’re in luck.

“A lot of folks don’t know this, but Randolph County is home to some of the best bike trails in the state,” said AAA’s Tiffany Wright. “So, if you’re an avid biker, Randolph County is the place for you.”

© 2017 WCNC.COM