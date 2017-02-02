Photographer turns loss into powerful movement

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- After losing her unborn twins in a wreck involving a drunk driver in September, Gaston County photographer Ashley Sapp is now using her camera to give women who have suffered similar losses a voice and to let them know they’re not alone.

The morning of September 26, 2016, is one Ashley Sapp says will haunt her forever.

“We were about to pull onto our road to turn into our house and the man came from nowhere. I had two seconds before he hit me,” says Sapp.

At 14-weeks pregnant with twins, Sapp was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver. Police charged 38-year-old Bruno Valaderes Souza with DWI. Sapp and her husband were rushed to the hospital.

“I heard my babies heartbeats, they did an ultrasound-- everything was fine,” says Sapp.

But a few days later her world came crashing down; Sapp suffered a miscarriage.

“Heartbroken, I guess. There really aren’t any words to explain that feeling,” she says.

Sapp says feelings of depression and isolation followed.

“If nobody has ever been through that situation, they can’t understand it, and so, you feel alone-- like it doesn’t matter.”

But determined to honor the memory of her twins, Sapp turned to her art as a photographer and soon learned she wasn’t alone. She started a campaign called “Breaking the Silence Surrounding Pregnancy and Infant Loss and Fertility,” and looked to photograph other women who had experienced similar losses.

“I put it on Facebook and within seven days, I would say there were 20 people wanting to do it,” Sapp says.

Moms from all over the Charlotte area joined Sapp to share their experience through photos. Many held signs with descriptive words written on them, some contained messages to their children.

Mother Cynthia Whittemore, who lost her son Noah at 32 weeks, was one of them.

“After losing our son we found that there was not a lot of support. I felt there wasn’t a lot of women who could talk to me and know what I was going through,” says Whittemore.

Whittemore says the campaign was her chance to share her story with others and to keep the memory of her son alive.

“I also like to give other women hope because there are some women who have not spoken about their loss,” she says.

All of the women were brought together by loss, but some say they left with comfort.

“It’s helped me more than I can imagine because two months ago I was in a bed, I didn’t want to get up, I was crying, I just didn’t want to go forward with life,” says Sapp.

Sapp operates her photography business under the name ‘Express Yourself Studio” and says she’ll continue to help mothers express themselves through photographs.

