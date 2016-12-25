Pope Francis decries terrorism, violence in Christmas Day message

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis delivered his Christmas Day blessing Sunday in front of a packed house in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

Francis wished Christmas peace for people scarred by wars and those who lost loved ones to terrorism that he said is sowing “fear and death” in many cities and countries.

Speaking from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis cited those suffering through the Syrian war, especially during the “most awful battles” in Aleppo.

He pressed the international community for a negotiated solution, and urged Israelis and Palestinians to abandon hate and revenge.

Francis also lamented that in Nigeria, “fundamentalist terrorism exploits even children,” a reference to child suicide bombers.

