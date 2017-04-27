WCNC
Priest forgives thief who stole tabernacle

A minister says he will not press charges against a person that stole from his church after the precious items were returned.

KOB-TV and NBC News Channel , WCNC 3:31 PM. EDT April 27, 2017

(KOB) Thou shall not steal. The Eighth Commandment is pretty cut and dry. It must have slipped someone's mind recently when a tabernacle was stolen from San Felipe de Neri Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Church leaders said Wednesday their prayers for the tabernacle's return have been answered. This Easter miracle, as Father Andrew Pavlak puts it, started with a phone call.

"I got a call from someone that said, 'I have your things," he said. "I said, 'Excuse me?'"

Pavlak took a trip to meet a nervous person who convinced the thief to hand over the tabernacle with the Blessed Sacrament inside.

"And I thanked the person very much and said, 'Well, why do you think the person that you know took this?'" Pavlak said. "And he said, 'Well, they were really intoxicated, really drunk.'"

