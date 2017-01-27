Riverbanks Zoo gets in on #CuteAnimalTweetOff

(Screengrab via Twitter) (Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The internet was made for this! A Twitter battle between the National Zoo and the Virginia Aquarium is now going nationwide, and it is so much fun!

Zoos across the country are battling it out to see who has the cutest zoo animals, including Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, South Carolina.

"It drives attention to all of our facilities and all of the amazing animals that we have on exhibit and we care for day in and day out," said spokesperson Susan O'Cain. "Our mission is to get people in the door, educate them, tell them what's going on with species-- not only here at Riverbanks, but also in the wild."

Friday was a busy day around Riverbanks as the weather was cool but sunny. O'Cain visited the koalas, as well as the giraffes to find the perfect tweet.

"It's fair to say we all have adorable animals on exhibit. We all love animals or we wouldn't be in this business."

The hashtag #CuteAnimalTweetOff has been trending for the past couple of days. Zoo officials at Riverbanks hope it will make a positive impact on the number of visitors this year as they showcase a $40 million expansion.

