Rob Lowe sends heartfelt message to terminally ill fan

SAN ANTONIO - It's a story KENS 5 has been following closely about a local mom battling cancer.

Now, actor Rob Lowe has found out about her story and surprised her with a message this week to encourage her to keep up her fight.

Alex Charpentier is a single mom with a love for marathon running. She is battling stage IV lung cancer but her fight has taken a sad turn. Charpentier's friends have posted on her social media page that she is now in hospice care.

Her biggest idol, Rob Lowe, recently reached out to her via social media to give her some words of encouragement. People.com posted the video of Lowe’s well wishes.

Was my pleasure. She sounds like an amazing person. https://t.co/COxh7NXip7 — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) July 27, 2017

But get this, despite being unwell Charpentier’s family and friends said she was able to get up and send a return thank you message to Lowe.

Charpentier was gearing up for the rock and roll marathon in December which she was raising money for Bonnie Addario Lung Cancer Foundation.

We here at KENS 5 continue to wish her well in her fight against lung cancer.

