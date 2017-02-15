Eastridge Mall to require minors to be escorted by a parent

Eastridge Mall (Photo: NBC Charlotte)

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Eastridge Mall is looking to up the ante on children's safety with its new "Parent Escort Policy."

Starting March 31, the Gastonia mall will require visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian on Friday and Saturday evenings after 4 p.m.

Minors without a parent or guardian escort will be asked to leave the mall and parking area, according to the Mall's Website. The mall added that those in non-compliance will be subject to trespassing.

Safety has been an issue at Eastridge Mall for quite some time, with one notable incident being the Jan. 2016 case of a teenager being charged after firing at least one shot at a police officer, as previously reported by TWC News.

