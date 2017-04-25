LuLaRoe issuing refunds for defective leggings

(Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

The allegations that LulaRoe leggings are cheaply made are nothing new, but now the brand is attempting to make amends.

According to Business Insider, two LuLaRoe customers filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming the brand ignored customer complaints and knowingly sold defective clothing. It's best known for its array of leggings that include wild prints.

But thousands of customers have claimed the leggings are poorly made and "rip like wet toilet paper" after just hours of wear. They also claim the brand won't accept returns.

A Facebook group has been created in which disgruntled customers post their stories about LuLaRoe products. Right now, the group has more than 26,000 members.

Business Insider reports that LuLaRoe CEO Mark Stidham said the brand won't change its manufacturing process, but will amend its quality-assurance tests.

Stidham also maintained the brand's internal audits show that merchandise damage rates are "very, very small," according to Business Insider.

Now, LuLaRoe is issuing refunds for its leggings, calling it the "Make Good Program." Those refunds can be obtained through one of LuLaRoe's independent retailers, or directly from the brand here.

The "Make Good" program applies to defective merchandise purchased from Jan. 1, 2016 to April 24, 2017. The program is accepting claims until July 31, 2017.

From here on out, the company is also launching a "Happiness" policy. That means purchases made beyond April 25, 2017 can be returned or exchanged for a full refund or credit within 30 days of purchase.

