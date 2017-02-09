Teen's obsession with tuba inspires many

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man pulls gun on Walmart security guard
-
Mom says daycare worker breastfed child
-
George Lopez kicks woman out of comedy show
-
Squirrels invade attics across Charlotte
-
VERIFY: Does ICE conduct checkpoints?
-
Teacher greets students with unique handshake
-
ID Thieves sending out debit cards for kids
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Charlotte bus drivers under attack
-
Snake surprise
More Stories
-
Police investigate armed robbery at Belmont WalmartFeb. 8, 2017, 6:42 p.m.
-
4 displaced by Harrisburg fire, officials sayFeb. 9, 2017, 4:56 a.m.
-
Ted Cruz says Dems are 'party of the Ku Klux Klan'Feb. 9, 2017, 8:33 a.m.