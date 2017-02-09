Teen's tuba obsession inspires classmates

(WAVE) He may barely be able to speak, but one Louisville, Kentucky student has made himself the most popular guy in school with just one word.

Moore High School junior Jordan Stewart loves one thing above all else.

"You wanna play the tuba?" he asked. "Jordan plays the tuba all day long."

The tuba — it's kind of his obsession.

"Anytime he gets excited, he wants to play, he talks about the tuba," classmate Anthony White said.

"He loves it so much it's all he thinks about," Jordan's friend, Gabriel Agrinsoni, said.

"He likes to draw the tuba, he can almost make it perfect," his special education teacher, Amanda Cloyd, added.

For a while, Jordan only had a paper drawing of his favorite instrument. He draws one for his teachers every day.

