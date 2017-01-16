Tuesday is 'Ditch Your Resolutions' Day

(Photo: Thinkstock Images by Getty)

Happy belated New Year!

So, have you kept to those New Year’s resolutions?

If so, great! But if it’s been too hard for you and you’re stressed out, this news may help you feel a little better. January 17 is National Ditch Your Resolution’s Day.

According to a recent study, 88 percent of people who set New Year’s resolutions, unfortunately, fail at them. Men did better than women, though, achieving their goal 22 percent more often. However, women succeeded 10 percent more when they made their goals public and got support from their friends.

