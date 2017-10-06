Uptown vigil honors victims of Las Vegas shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dozens gathered in uptown Friday night to remember the victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas and to call on Congress to take action.

"My heart is with those people in Las Vegas because I know firsthand what kind of pain they're going through," said Sharon Risher.

Risher knows the devastation of losing family to tragedy.

Her mother and two cousins were gunned down at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston when Dylan Roof opened fire on nine black parishioners.

Friday, she lit a candle for her family and for the 58 people she didn’t know, who lost their lives in Las Vegas, in what’s become the deadliest mass shooting in the United States.

Risher, along with Moms Demand Action, believes it is too easy for the wrong people to get guns.

“Ever since that time, I’ve been an advocate for common sense gun laws and we just hate that we have to have these vigils,” she said.

While honoring those killed and the hundreds more injured, in what was supposed to be a fun night enjoying country music, many here are calling on Congress for change.

“Going to a concert, you’re supposed to be out having fun in Las Vegas where you’re meant to be celebrating and enjoying friends and family and to have their entire life changed by the bad decisions of one man,” said Christy Clark, North Carolina Chapter Leader of Moms Demand Action.

