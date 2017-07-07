Viral photo shows young girl praying with officers at restaurant

A picture of a young girl praying with San Antonio Police Department officers at Luby's near downtown is quickly going viral.
The original post by Martha Bosquez shows a picture of her granddaughter standing at the head of a table with several officers and reads:
Paige praying for our men in blue 8 officers having dinner she walks up to the table and ask them may I pray for you to be safe & so that God may take care of y'all I must say that every one of them Bowed their head when they got done eating one officer walked over to our table to say thank you
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs