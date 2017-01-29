Vote for the next Bubble Wrap design

(Photo: Thinkstock Images by Getty)

Monday is Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day (yes, it’s real).

And what better way to celebrate than to cast your vote for the next design to be produced?!

That’s exactly what Sealed Air, the manufacturer of Bubble Wrap, is doing. There are 11 designs to choose from, with designs ranging from a Chevron pattern to music notes and dog bones.

Click here to submit your vote before the polls close on February 13 at 11:59 p.m.

The winning pattern will be added to the Bubble Wrap IB Expressions line, which includes custom designs such as hearts, stars, and smiley faces.

