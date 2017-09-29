WNBC anchor goes into labor on-air, finishes segment

(Photo: Courtesy of WNBC)

Talk about dedication.

When a news anchor in New York realized her water broke while on live television, she kept going until the show went off the air.

This is the true story of WNBC's Natalie Pasquarella who went into labor on the set Tuesday. WNBC reports that Pasquarella was answering a question regarding Twitter's new character limit when it happened.

She was helped off the set by their executive producer and several others and then rushed to the hospital where she gave birth to Jamin James Pastore 13 hours later.

"So excited to meet his parents he came early," the NBC station reported on their website.

A beautiful blessing decided to make his entrance early! Thankful for all of the well wishes. Our hearts are full! https://t.co/z7cFuqu96P pic.twitter.com/ehGmVGfJw8 — Natalie Pasquarella (@Natalie4NY) September 29, 2017

