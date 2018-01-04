Alaska Airlines giving workers $1,000 bonus, citing tax cut

(Credit: KING)

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines is giving its employees a $1,000 bonus, citing the tax cut passed last month by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump.

Alaska Air Group CEO Brad Tilden sprung the surprise on employees in a social media post.

"Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve been assessing the significance of the new tax law. There are moments in life – and in the history of a company – when you receive unexpected benefits. This is one of those times, and we want to share some of this benefit with you. We’re pleased to announce that every Air Group employee on the payroll as of December 31, excluding MDs and officers, will receive $1,000 on January 31.

"We expect that lower taxes, under the new law, will enable us to make investments that will make us bigger and stronger in the years ahead, so that we can continue to do good things for everyone who depends on us.

"Thank you for everything you're doing to make this great company what it is. Here's to a fantastic 2018!"

Tilden said the bonus is in addition to the annual performance-based pay scheduled for January 26.

