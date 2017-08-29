Best Labor Day weekend shopping deals

File (Photo: Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's hard to believe, but Labor Day is almost here.

Labor Day weekend is a great time of the year to get some shopping done. WalletHub released its list of the best deals and NBC Charlotte's Brooke Katz took a look at some of them.

The personal-finance site reports 57 percent of Americans plan to make Labor Day-related purchases. The average Labor Day weekend shopper is expected to spend $58.

Here are the 10 best Labor Day deals, according to WalletHub:

La-Z-Boy Aspen Rocker Recliner – 62.10 percent off Samsung 4-Piece Kitchen Package - 33.32 percent off HP 14” Laptop with Intel® Inside™- 33.33 percent off Select Mattress Queen Sets - 61.11 percent off Coleman RoadTrip Grill LXE - 35.00 percent off Segway miniPRO Scooter - 30.00 percent off Kenmore Top Load Washer - 28.57 percent off HP LaserJet Pro M203dw Printer - 35.18 percent off 10-Pc. Queen Comforter Sets - 46.43 percent off Samsung 1080p Smart LED TV - 58.33 percent off

WalletHub reports engagement rings are the best items to buy in September, relative to the rest of the year.

