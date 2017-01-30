A new Common Market is coming

An interior view of the construction at the Common Market OakWold.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte's beloved Common Market has announced they're opening a new location in a new neighborhood in the Queen City.

Bordering on the Oakhurst and Cotswold neighborhoods, Common Market OakWold will be born. The new spot will feature all of the same conveniences we're used to, such as a full deli, coffee, beer and wine, and "off-the-wall retail". The store's kitchen will focus on prepared foods and takeout options.

The new digs will set up shop in the 4400 block of Monroe Road, near the end of Commonwealth Avenue, and is set to open this spring.

“With the displacement of the South End store, we began to consider the possibilities of relocating into another neighborhood. Driving on Monroe every day, moving children to school, the thought of Oakhurst popped into our heads. We dug around that neighborhood and it felt so right!” said Blake Barnes. “The fact that this location is within a block of where Commonwealth Ave. dead ends into Monroe Road only added to the attraction of that neighborhood.”

Barnes, founder of the Plaza Midwood store, continued “There are a lot of people who grew up with me in Plaza Midwood but have moved down the road as their families have expanded, so familiarity will not be an issue. We look forward to being a part of that wonderful neighborhood!”

