Allstate to create over 2,200 Charlotte jobs

WCNC 10:30 AM. EDT August 09, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Allstate Insurance Company announced Wednesday that it will create over 2,200 jobs as part of a new Charlotte regional headquarters over the next three years.

Governor Roy Cooper and Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts were both on hand at the announcement, which was held at the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce in uptown Charlotte.

“This is one of the largest job announcements in history for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area in one time,” Cooper said.

The insurance provider is expected to invest over $22 million into the Charlotte facility, which will bring its total number of Charlotte employees to around 3,300. 

 

