AT&T Goes Unlimited As Wireless Battle Rages On

An AT&T store is seen on 5th Avenue in New York on October 23, 2016. AT&T unveiled a mega-deal for Time Warner that would transform the telecom giant into a media-entertainment powerhouse positioned for a sector facing major technology changes. The stock-and-cash deal is valued at $108.7 billion including debt, and gives a value of $84.5 billion to Time Warner -- a major name in the sector that includes the Warner Bros. studios in Hollywood and an array of TV assets such as HBO and CNN. / AFP / KENA BETANCUR (Photo credit should read KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: KENA BETANCUR)

AT&T has rejoined the unlimited wireless game.

The nation's second largest carrier announced on Thursday that it would begin re-offering unlimited data to customers without requiring them to have AT&T's DirecTV or U-verse television service.

Read Also: Verizon Rolls Out Unlimited Data Plans

As part of its own new plans, which go live on Friday, AT&T will be matching Verizon 's latest plan, offering four lines for $180 (a single line is $100), with no television subscription service required. As with Verizon, AT&T will be slowing down users when they are in busy or "congested" areas if they've already consumed more than 22GB in a month.

The new unlimited offer will include HD video, but unlike the other carriers the company will not be allowing users to use their phones as a mobile hotspot. Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint's latest deals all include 10GB of mobile hotspot data.

Users travellng in Canada and Mexico can also add a "Roam North America" feature that lets them use their unlimited plan-- calling, texting and data-- in the two countries for no additional charge.

AT&T last offered unlimited data to non-TV subscribers in 2010. It brought back unlimited data for DirecTV and U-verse customers last year. There is no new discount for subscribers who have unlimited plans that had been tagged to DirecTV or U-verse.

The move follows a week of wireless industry reshuffling that has seen all four carriers drastically change up their data plans. On Sunday Verizon announced it would be bringing back its unlimited plans, charging $80 for one line or $180 for four lines.

As a response to Verizon, T-Mobile on Monday announced it would be upping its T-Mobile One unlimited plan to include HD video streaming and 10GB of mobile hotspot, matching Verizon's plan. That T-Mobile plan is $70 for one line, $100 for two lines or $160 for four lines, with taxes and fees included.

Earlier Thursday Sprint announced that it would be revamping its unlimited offer, charging $90 for five lines of unlimited data with HD video and 10GB of mobile hotspot for new subscribers. The number four carrier is also throwing in a free iPhone 7 for 18 months.

Verizon's plan is currently available. T-Mobile and Sprint's updated plans will be available on Friday.

USA Today