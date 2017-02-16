AT&T Goes Unlimited As Wireless Battle Rages On

AT&T has rejoined the unlimited wireless game.
The nation's second largest carrier announced on Thursday that it would begin re-offering unlimited data to customers without requiring them to have AT&T's DirecTV or
As part of its own new plans, which go live on Friday, AT&T will be matching
The new unlimited offer will include HD video, but unlike the other carriers the company will not be allowing users to use their phones as a mobile hotspot. Verizon,
Users travellng in Canada and Mexico can also add a "Roam North America" feature that lets them use their unlimited plan-- calling, texting and data-- in the two countries for no additional charge.
AT&T last offered unlimited data to non-TV subscribers in 2010. It brought back unlimited data for DirecTV and U-verse customers last year. There is no new discount for subscribers who have unlimited plans that had been tagged to DirecTV or U-verse.
The move follows a week of wireless industry reshuffling that has seen all four carriers drastically change up their data plans. On Sunday Verizon announced it would be bringing back its unlimited plans, charging $80 for one line or $180 for four lines.
As a response to Verizon, T-Mobile on Monday announced it would be upping its T-Mobile One unlimited plan to include HD video streaming and 10GB of mobile hotspot, matching Verizon's plan. That T-Mobile plan is $70 for one line, $100 for two lines or $160 for four lines, with taxes and fees included.
Earlier Thursday Sprint announced that it would be revamping its unlimited offer, charging $90 for five lines of unlimited data with HD video and 10GB of mobile hotspot for new subscribers. The number four carrier is also throwing in a free iPhone 7 for 18 months.
Verizon's plan is currently available. T-Mobile and Sprint's updated plans will be available on Friday.
