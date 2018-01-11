Blaze Pizza celebrates Concord location with free pizza

WCNC
Hank Lee , WCNC 10:56 AM. EST January 11, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – What’s better than pizza Friday? Free pizza Friday! 

As part of the celebration of its third Charlotte-area location, Blaze Pizza will be giving away free pizzas at its all-new Concord store from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday. 

And all you have to do is follow the pizza chain on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. So, there you have it. Free pizza + social media follows = happiness.

Blaze’s new location is 8915 Christenbury Parkway, Concord, NC 28027. Blaze Pizza also has locations in South End and University City. 

In addition to pizza, Blaze also offers salads, s’mores pies and their famous blood orange lemonade. According to a press release from Blaze Pizza, all ingredients used at Blaze are free of preservatives, nitrates and artificial flavors and colors.

Blaze Pizza is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. 
 

