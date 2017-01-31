Charlotte leaders visit Cuba to scout business opportunities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A group of Charlotte lawmakers and business leaders traveled to Cuba Tuesday to find out more about potential future business partnerships as relations slowly improve between the communist country and the United States.

The group is visiting for three days and includes Brent Cagle, aviation director for Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

He says passengers have started taking a greater interest in visiting the island.

“That was one of the draws for me to come on this trip,” Cagle explained.

“To understand what Cuban culture is about and really see a part of the world that seems too remote but is really so close to Charlotte."

It might not seem so close, with more than 800 miles standing between Havana and the Queen City.

But Charlotte City Councilwoman Vi Lyles says she thinks this is the time to establish a stronger relationship.

“It's really a chance for us to learn about the relationships that we can have with the Cuban people,” she said.

Lyles says she will bring what she’s learned here in Cuba back home in the hopes of bridging the gap and setting a foundation for future partnerships.

“We need to educate each other, but we also need to work with each other,” she added.

Right now there are direct flights from Charlotte Douglas to Havana, but travel to the island is restricted. Passengers have to qualify under 12 legal categories in order to make the trip including family visits, humanitarian work and government research.

