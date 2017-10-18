Charlotte Mayor declares Oct. 18 as 'Prime Day'

(Photo: Kurtz, Nicholas)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mayor Jennifer Roberts has officially declared October 18 as "Prime Day" in Charlotte.

In a final push to lure the tech giant’s second headquarters to the Queen City, city leaders are asking for your help.

Residents are asked to post pictures and creative videos capturing reasons why Charlotte is Prime and they can be rewarded for it.

The rules are simple: post a photo or video on social media of what makes Charlotte the best place to bring the e-commerce giant to the area. Make sure you include #CLTisPrime and #HQ2.

Lastly, you have to follow CLT is Prime on social media and tag Amazon in your captions. If you have the most creative idea, you can win anything from $50 dollar gift cards to four club-level Hornets tickets.

Wednesday is the last day to enter the contest.

There can only be two winners, the city will announce them on Monday.

